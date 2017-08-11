Facebook Data Center Coming To Central Ohio

By 21 seconds ago
  • credit Facebook.com

A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio. 

Online social media company Facebook is expected to announce plans next week to bring a $750 million dollar data center to Central Ohio. Multiple sources say the company has received approval for state tax incentives for the project. It is expected to create about 50 jobs with an annual salary of about $80,000 each. Plus 1000 construction jobs are expected to be created to build the facility that’s set to open in New Albany in 2022.

