Famous Old Building Gets New Efficient Lighting

  • Columbus, Ohio
    The Ohio Statehouse
    Statehouse News Bureau

Many homeowners throughout the state have changed to more efficient light bulbs. Now, one of the state’s most storied and iconic buildings will be getting a lighting upgrade too. 

Imagine changing 900 light bulbs. That’s what spokesman Luke Stedke says is happening now at the Statehouse.

“To a more efficient, LED lightbulb that saves energy, saves money and then gives the right type of historical lighting that we need for a building like the Statehouse.”

The lighting will have dimming capabilities. The bulbs were $9.40 cents a unit but an AEP rebate allows the state to pay about half that amount. Stedke says the new bulbs will save up to 90% on energy costs.  

Ohio Statehouse
light bulbs

