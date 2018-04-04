Farmers Battling Three Big Problems - Economy, Weather And Now Proposed Tariff Hike

By 4 minutes ago
  • Jay Hanselman, WVXU

People who work in Ohio’s largest industry are getting hit with a triple threat – a bad economy, heavy rain and cool temperatures, and now the possibility of a trade war with their products in the middle of it.

"It’s hard to be optimistic as a farmer right now," said Ohio Farm Bureau’s Joe Cornely.

He said farmers have been worried about bad economic conditions and bad weather, and now soybeans are on a list of products targeted with a 25 percent retaliatory tariff hike by China, Ohio’s number one buyer. Cornely said this was expected, but farmers – who overwhelmingly supported President Trump in 2016 – are concerned. “We are very actively reminding the administration and Congress that these are pocketbook issues, and we’re very hopeful that they’re going to listen,” Cornely said.

If these tariffs do go into effect, Cornely said they could affect 26,000 Ohio farmers who produce more than $2.5 billion in soybeans each year – and the rural communities they live in as well.
 

Tags: 
agriculture
farming
trade
tariffs
soybeans

Related Content

New Farm Bureau Leader Emphasizes Connection Between Farmers, Community

By May 11, 2016
Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

A new leader is taking the reins at the largest lobbying group representing Ohio’s largest industry. 

Ohio Lawmakers Approve New Bill To Promote Agritourism

By May 9, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

A bill that’s been passed by the Ohio Legislature is designed to help the state’s agritourism industry.

Brown Supports Trump's Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum

By Mar 9, 2018

President Donald Trump has found an unlikely supporter in his contentious effort to raise tariffs on imported steel - that supporter is Ohio’s top ranking Democrat. 

Ohio Farmers Seeing Their Property Taxes "Skyrocket"

By Jan 4, 2017
Dan Konik

Around the state of Ohio, farmers are getting seeing their property taxes soar thanks to the method used to set a value on their farmland. The state’s two main farmer groups want lawmakers to change that valuation formula.