Farmers Worried About Governor Kasich's New Executive Order On Water Quality

The state’s largest farmers lobby group isn’t happy with Gov. John Kasich’s latest executive order that sets up new rules for protecting water quality in Lake Erie.

Ohio Farm Bureau spokesman Joe Cornealy says the executive order lays out regulations that could have unintended consequences for farmers.

“The governor, when farmers helped put him into office eight years ago, promised that the regulatory process for the state of Ohio would be transparent and inclusive. This isn’t. The governor got no input from agriculture before coming out with the new set of regulations.”

Cornealy says his organization is unsure about the details of the executive order and has filed a formal public records request for more information. But he says farmers who are already dealing with an economic downturn right now might find these regulations could make their businesses so unprofitable that they will have to leave farming.