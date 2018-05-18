Feds Reject State's Attempt To Waive Individual Mandate

By 1 minute ago
  • Shutterstock

The federal government has rejected Ohio’s attempt to end the individual mandate for health care. The mandate is a staple of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Health care advocates say lawmakers should take this as a sign to work with Obamacare instead of against it.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the state did not prove in their waiver request that enough Ohioans would still have access to affordable care if it were to end the individual mandate.

Steve Wagner, with the Universal Health Care Action Network, says the mandate helps bring down premiums.

“Look we require everybody to have insurance if you want to own a car. There are reasons why you would want to spread the risk across the larger population,” says Wagner.

Obamacare opponents argue that the law is forcing premiums to go up.

The Ohio Department of Insurance is looking into any potential next steps.

ODI was required to seek the waiver through a provision from Republican lawmakers. The department paid an actuarial firm nearly $400,000 to help with the waiver.

The conservative think tank, The Buckeye Institute, released a statement saying they were disappointed in the decision, adding "The Ohio application does not impact health coverage according to actuarial evidence. While HHS told states it would work with them to use innovation waivers to ease the burden of the Affordable Care Act, in practice HHS has been inflexible. It's refusal to rescind Obama-era guidance regarding [the waiver] reinforces that message of inflexibility."

Tags: 
Obamacare
individual mandate
HHS waiver

Related Content

Kasich Issues Warning On Possible Medicaid Expansion Changes In The Future

By Mar 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich signed the new two-year $2.6 billion capital budget today at the site of a planned mental and behavioral health hospital in Columbus. It’s one of the investments included in that spending plan. But Kasich issued a warning of sorts too.

Brown Blasts Latest GOP Obamacare Repeal/Replace Bill, Which Kasich Also Opposes

By Sep 20, 2017
senate.gov

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s very concerned about the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which seems to have cautious support from his fellow Senator from Ohio, Republican Rob Portman. 

Kasich Speaks Out Again On Obamacare Repeal, Expressing Worry Of "Long-Term Impact" On Ohio Budget

By Jun 27, 2017
Screenshot: C-SPAN

Just hours before the US Senate announced its health insurance bill would be delayed, Gov. John Kasich was speaking out about funding for Medicaid with another governor – a Democrat.