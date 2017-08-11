Fewer Incoming Students Need Remedial Work, But Colleges Will Be Tracking Numbers And Costs

By 2 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

At one point, four in ten incoming freshmen on Ohio’s public colleges and university campuses needed refresher courses on things they should have learned in high school. That number is falling, but officials are still concerned about the number of kids needing remedial work – which can be costly.

Higher Education Chancellor John Carey has been on the job since 2013, and said back then the state was spending about $140 million on remedial courses for a big percentage of students. “We are trending in the right direction. When I first became Chancellor it was about 43%. Now it’s down to 31%,” Carey said.

Carey says remedial work needs to start in high school or in prerequisite courses. The state has said it’s a goal to eliminate remedial funding in higher ed, and the new budget requires public colleges and universities to report annually on how many students need remedial work and how much that costs.

Tags: 
remedial education
higher education
john carey

Related Content

Senator Proposing Fix To '18 High School Graduation Crisis In Senate Version Of Budget

By May 22, 2017
tonefotografia/shutterstock.com

Next year’s graduating high school senior must get a good score over seven different final tests or on a college entrance exam, or earn an industry credential. As many as 47,000 high school juniors are potentially on track to fail to meet those standards. An amendment that may be attached to the budget in the Senate seeks to help those students.

Fear Over Effects Of New Graduation Standards Has Officials Scrambling

By Apr 10, 2017

The Class of 2018 in Ohio’s high schools will be the first to choose their route to graduation – pass some state tests, take a college entrance exam or earn an industry credential. But new numbers show as many as one-third of those students won’t be able to get their diplomas when those new graduation standards take effect next year. That has the state’s education leaders scrambling to make changes.

State Encouraging Partnerships To Make College More Affordable

By Mar 7, 2016

Higher education officials are pushing for stronger partnerships among colleges and universities to make costs more affordable for students.