The Fight For A Minimum Wage Hike In Ohio

Democratic Ohio lawmakers are making another effort to raise the state’s minimum wage.

A new report by the progressive-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio shows the poorest 30% of Ohio’s workers have lost about 40 cents an hour in pay since 1979. The group’s Hannah Halbert says a lot of people can’t make ends meet anymore.

“Seven out of ten of Ohio’s most common jobs are in occupations that have a median wage less than 130% of poverty for a family of three,” Halbert says.

Ohio House and Senate Democrats are backing a new bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 but they say they know the GOP dominated legislature is unlikely to embrace it. So they say they’re hoping people will pressure lawmakers, and they’re also not ruling out a ballot issue.