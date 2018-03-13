The Fight For A Minimum Wage Hike In Ohio

By 1 minute ago
  • Policy Matters Ohio
    Hannah Halbert
    Jo Ingles

Democratic Ohio lawmakers are making another effort to raise the state’s minimum wage. 

A new report by the progressive-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio shows the poorest 30% of Ohio’s workers have lost about 40 cents an hour in pay since 1979. The group’s Hannah Halbert says a lot of people can’t make ends meet anymore.

“Seven out of ten of Ohio’s most common jobs are in occupations that have a median wage less than 130% of poverty for a family of three,” Halbert says.

Ohio House and Senate Democrats are backing a new bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 but they say they know the GOP dominated legislature is unlikely to embrace it. So they say they’re hoping people will pressure lawmakers, and they’re also not ruling out a ballot issue.

Tags: 
minimum wage
Policy Matters
Democrats
Republicans
Election 2018

Related Content

Ohio's Minimum Wage Increases In 2018

By Dec 30, 2017
Jo Ingles

There's some good news for Ohio’s minimum wage workers. Their pay goes up by 15 cents an hour starting today January 1st. 

Brown Calls For $15/hour Minimum Wage In Plan To 'Restore Value Of Work'

By Mar 3, 2017
Andy Chow

The top elected Democrat in Ohio wants to take on what he calls “corporate freeloaders” – companies with workers whose wages are so low that they qualify for government assistance. And that’s just part of the lawmaker’s plan.

Ohio Minimum Wage Workers To Get A Very Small Increase On January 1, 2017

By Dec 29, 2016
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on January 1st. 

Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage Hikes

By Dec 19, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks.

Bill To Keep Cities From Passing Limits On Pet Stores Passes Legislature - But That's Not All

By Dec 7, 2016
November 2016, Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed a bill that prevents local communities from preventing sales of puppies at pet stores. But that’s not all this legislation does. 