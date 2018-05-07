Final Early Voting Numbers Show Requests For Democratic Ballots Still Leading Those For Republicans

By 1 minute ago
  • Karen Kasler

The final early voting numbers before Election Day are in and Ohio has seen a larger turnout through absentee ballot than in the last gubernatorial primary.

It’s easy to guess that this year’s hotly contested races for the Republican and Democratic nomination for governor has led to the bigger turnout from voters.

More than 260,000 people cast absentee ballots, either by mail or in-person. That’s an increase of about 60,000 people compared to 2014, when there weren't any competitive races for either party on the primary ballot. 

Democrats, who are deciding among six candidates for governor, cast more than 132,000 ballots, while Republicans, who have races for governor and US Senator on their statewide ballots, cast 113,000 absentee votes.

Absentee ballots are the first to be counted when the polls close. Turnout is likely to be less than 30 percent.

Tags: 
2018 Ohio Governors race

Related Content

Democrats Outpacing Republicans In Casting Early Ballots

By May 1, 2018
Andy Chow

With less than a week away from Election Day, Ohio voters are on pace for a bigger turnout than the May primary in 2014. 

Husted Urges Voter Turnout Despite Typical Primary Slump

By Apr 17, 2018
Dan Konik

Ohio voters can now cast their ballots and make their voices heard on various local issues, a big statewide measure on redrawing the Congressional districts map, and primary candidates. 

New Study Shows Early Voting Options Added Since 2004 Haven't Increased Voter Participation

By Dec 28, 2016
The State of Ohio, Ohio Public Television
Statehouse News Bureau

A new report shows changes made to increase early voting opportunities in Ohio have not led to an increase in voter participation. 

Experts Say 2018 Primary Could Hint At What's Ahead This Fall For The Winners

By 6 hours ago
"The State of Ohio"

Tomorrow’s primary results will determine the people who will represent the major political parties in this fall’s races for governor, Congress, the state legislature and for the Republicans – US Senate. But they could also hint at what will happen later this year.