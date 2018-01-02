First Democrat To Join Governor's Race Is First To Announce Running Mate

  • Joe Schiavoni for Governor

The first Democrat to join the race for his party’s nomination for governor has become the first to announce a running mate. Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) has picked state Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd as his potential lieutenant governor.

Dodd has been outspoken on the state school board about testing, graduation rates and the controversy involving attendance at the online charter school ECOT. “Being asked to join the ticket, I think, was an easy no brainer for me. I’m thrilled to be a part of the team and I think that we bring a strong message,” Dodd said.

Schiavoni, who’s from the Youngstown area, said he’d been talking to Dodd, a central Ohio native, for several months. “It’s not about checking boxes to find the right lieutenant governor candidate. It’s about finding somebody that you have issues you can come together on.”

Dodd is the second woman to be announced as a running mate in this year’s governor’s race, in addition to the four women running for governor – three Democrats and one Republican.

