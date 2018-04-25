FirstEnergy Takes Next Step In Closing Nuclear Plants

By 2 minutes ago
  • Perry Nuclear Plant
    Perry Nuclear Plant
    Jerry Sharp/Shutterstock

The owner of Ohio’s nuclear plants has taken the next step in their plans to shut down those facilities as part of its bankruptcy filing. FirstEnergy says there’s still time to reverse course.

FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy which manages the power generation, has sent a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying that they plan to start shutting down their plants by May 2020.

The company says it can no longer operate without help.

FirstEnergy has been pushing state lawmakers to allow for rate increases on electric bills. Opponents say that would be a bailout for a utility that made bad investments.

FirstEnergy is also requesting the Department of Energy to intervene using the Federal Power Act. The utility argues that this is necessary for fuel security and diversity.

Tags: 
Nuclear plant bailout
FirstEnergy
nuclear

Related Content

Opposition Mounts Against FirstEnergy Solution's Request For Federal Bailout

By Apr 3, 2018

Consumer, business, and environmental groups are rallying to oppose FirstEnergy’s request for a federal bailout now that the company’s subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy. This could be the major utility company’s last shot at keeping its nuclear and coal plants open. 

Save My Job: FirstEnergy Nuclear Plant Workers' Plea To Policymakers

By Apr 2, 2018
Andy Chow

One of Ohio’s largest utilities is moving forward with a plan to shut down its coal and nuclear power plants after filing for bankruptcy. The move has spurred action among its workers.

FirstEnergy Announces Plans To Shut Down Nuclear Plants, But Lawmakers Are Hopeful

By Mar 30, 2018
Twitter

FirstEnergy says it’s starting the process of shutting down its two nuclear power plants in northwest and northeast Ohio, saying it can’t compete with lower natural gas prices. But the company says it’s willing to work with lawmakers to find ways to keep them operating.