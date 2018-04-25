FirstEnergy Takes Next Step In Closing Nuclear Plants

The owner of Ohio’s nuclear plants has taken the next step in their plans to shut down those facilities as part of its bankruptcy filing. FirstEnergy says there’s still time to reverse course.

FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy which manages the power generation, has sent a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying that they plan to start shutting down their plants by May 2020.

The company says it can no longer operate without help.

FirstEnergy has been pushing state lawmakers to allow for rate increases on electric bills. Opponents say that would be a bailout for a utility that made bad investments.

FirstEnergy is also requesting the Department of Energy to intervene using the Federal Power Act. The utility argues that this is necessary for fuel security and diversity.