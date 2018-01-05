Flu Creates Headaches For Many Ohioans

Cases of the flu are plaguing Ohioans throughout the state. The illness is hitting hard right now in the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says there’s been a 470 percent increase in hospitalizations related to the flu.

“At this time last year, we had only seen about 369 total hospitalizations so far in that season where this year, we are at 2,104.”

Amato says flu cases peaked in March last year. She says flu shots are the best way to prevent it or make it less serious if you get it. While some experts have said this year’s vaccine may be only 10% effective, she says the Centers for Disease Control reports it’s 40-60% effective.