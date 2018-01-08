Former Cleveland Mayor, Congressman Dennis Kucinich Takes First Step To Running For Governor

  • Dennis Kucinich shakes hands after an event at a Columbus church in April.
    Karen Kasler

Former Cleveland mayor, state lawmaker and congressman Dennis Kucinich has taken the first steps toward joining the already-crowded field running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Every time Kucinich appeared publicly last year, he was asked about running for governor. When he endorsed the drug price issue on the fall ballot, he said: “As you know, I’m here to talk about Issue 2, but thanks for asking the question.”

At a press conference on charter schools in April, he said, "I’m not here to talk about politics..”

He said something similar at a community meeting a few weeks earlier, but also said this: “People are not satisfied with the way things are and they are ready to challenge things at the core, to shake the pillars of the government.”

Kucinich has now filed paperwork naming a treasurer for his campaign for governor. There are six candidates already in the race, but as a former presidential candidate and commentator on Fox News, he would likely be the best known of the group.

Former Longtime Congressman Will Be Spokesman For Issue Two In Campaign Ads

Democratic Former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich will be starring in ads and on the campaign trail in support of the drug price ballot question known as Issue 2. But he isn’t the only thing new with the campaign. A new bill will also be coming to specify how the predicted savings from the issue would be used if it passes.

Political Veteran Says He Might Sue Ohio Over The Way It Funds Charter Schools

The fight over school funding in Ohio has gone on for nearly three decades. One former Ohio congressman and former state lawmaker says he is exploring the possibility of launching another lawsuit against the state for the way it funds for-profit charter schools. 

Former Congressman Speaking Out, But Won't Say If He'll Run For Governor

A well-known Democrat who’s often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor was in Ohio this weekend, campaigning for a national constitutional amendment on money in politics. And he says Ohioans may be seeing a lot more of him.

First Democrat To Join Governor's Race Is First To Announce Running Mate

The first Democrat to join the race for his party’s nomination for governor has become the first to announce a running mate. Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) has picked state Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd as his potential lieutenant governor.

Senate President Says Lawmakers Likely To Try To Remove Justice Before He Quits To Run For Governor

The only Democrat on the Ohio Supreme Court announced in October that he intends to run for governor next year, but Bill O’Neill now says he won’t leave the bench until January 26. But state lawmakers may try to force him out sooner.