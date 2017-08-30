Former Congressman Launches Campaign For Auditor, Filling Up 2018 Democratic Downticket Races

  • Zack Space for Ohio

There are four Democrats running for governor next year, but there’s still the chance that former Attorney General Richard Cordray might leave his position at the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and join the race as early as this weekend. Meanwhile, another Democrat has joined next year’s ticket, running for state auditor.

Former eastern Ohio Congressman Zack Space says he’s concerned about money’s influence on state policy and about gerrymandering. The auditor is part of the board which will draw Statehouse district lines after the next census. If Space wins the Democratic primary, he could face Rep. Keith Faber (R-Celina). Space said as Senate president, Faber helped fund the embattled online charter school ECOT. “Look, I’m not in the business of this point of bashing a prospective opponent. What I will tell you is, I’m running against the very process that Keith was a part of," Space said.

This fills up next year’s Democratic downticket races, with Rep. Kathleen Clyde is running for Secretary of State, former US Attorney Steve Dettelbach for attorney general and attorney Rob Richardson for treasurer.

