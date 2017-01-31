Former Senate President Confirms That He Will Run For Auditor Next Year

  State Auditor Dave Yost stands behind former Senate President and now Rep. Keith Faber at a press conference in April 2016.
    Karen Kasler

The 2018 campaigns are getting underway, with another Republican lining up a run next year.

Former state Senate president and now Rep. Keith Faber confirms what many observers suspected – he will be running for statewide office. "We had discussions about attorney general, and candidly, looking at it, I think the auditor is a good fit for my background at this time.”

Current auditor Dave Yost said last week he’s running for Attorney General. Current AG Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who, like Yost, are all term limited, are likely candidates for governor. An early Republican poll shows DeWine with high name recognition, but financial reports show Husted has the most money of that group.

