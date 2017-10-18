Former Senator Says "Mistake in Judgment" And "Failing Health" Led to Abrupt Resignation

There’s more information out today about why Republican state Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay suddenly resigned his seat, just a month after saying he would run for re-election next year.

Hite says in a statement on Twitter that he was hospitalized recently and has two surgeries coming up, and his failing health was sapping his strength in traveling his district and to the Statehouse. But Hite also admits to conversations with a state employee in another office that he says were – quoting here – “not appropriate for a married man, father and grandfather.” But beyond hugs he asked for, he says there was no physical contact. Hite apologizes and says it was his fault and a mistake in judgment, and that the woman and his wife deserve more respect. His wife also signed the statement, saying they’ve had hard times in their relationship but he’s apologized and she’s forgiven him and they’re in counseling. Hite had been in the Statehouse for a decade, after a career as a high school teacher and football coach.