Former U.S. House Speaker Offers Advice As Ohio House Members Honor Him As An Alum

The former Speaker of the US House was honored yesterday at his former workplace, the Ohio Statehouse. John Boehner spoke after a resolution honoring his six years as a state representative in the 80s before he was elected to Congress.

Boehner says since he retired in 2015, he’s come up with some lessons.

“One is, you can disagree without being disagreeable. I think the world would be better off if, get along a little better with each other. Second, another Boehnerism, as my staff would call it, is that it doesn’t cost anything to be nice," Boehner said.

And finally, he advised lawmakers to “just be yourself”.

Boehner was elected to Congress in 1990 after defeating incumbent Buz Lukens, who was embroiled in a sex scandal with a minor. He was the first US House Speaker from Ohio since 1925.