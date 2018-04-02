At Forum, Kasich Brings Up Gun Regulations, Says He's "Sick Of Politicians"

By 4 minutes ago
  • Gov. John Kasich gestures while speaking at a forum sponsored by Axios at Ohio State University.
    Gov. John Kasich gestures while speaking at a forum sponsored by Axios at Ohio State University.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich will speak Tuesday at a college in New Hampshire – which many are reading as yet another signal that he’s considering another run for president. This trip comes a day after Kasich spoke at a forum convened by a national news website at Ohio State.

Under questioning from one of the co-founders of Axios, Kasich said a lot of the same things he’s said on national cable news shows – such as blasting politicians for not pushing ideas that might be risky: “I'm sick of politicians. I mean, they’re so interested in playing an easy game as opposed to being out there and taking whatever heat they can, because what the heck are you doing in politics if you don’t want to get out there and lead? It makes no sense to me.”

Kasich referenced gun legislation several times – after a public change of heart in February he suggested six gun law changes for Ohio. But bills to do some of those things proposed by Democrats haven’t moved in the Republican dominated legislature. Kasich has said he wants to give lawmakers a chance to do their job.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
gun regulation

Related Content

Kasich Issues Warning On Possible Medicaid Expansion Changes In The Future

By Mar 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich signed the new two-year $2.6 billion capital budget today at the site of a planned mental and behavioral health hospital in Columbus. It’s one of the investments included in that spending plan. But Kasich issued a warning of sorts too.

Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

By Mar 26, 2018
Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.

As GOP Primary For Governor Comes Closer, Taylor Continues To Get Further Away From Kasich

By Mar 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

For years, it seemed Mary Taylor and her boss John Kasich were a tight team. But in the last few months, as Taylor has been running an increasingly aggressive campaign to succeed Kasich as governor, she seems to be pushing away from him.

Uncertain Future For Gun Bills Being Considered At Ohio Statehouse

By Feb 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

There are 22 pieces of legislation related to guns pending in the Ohio Legislature right now. It’s hard to predict what might happen to them after the deadly Florida school shooting last week and Gov. John Kasich’s new apparent willingness to embrace some gun regulations.

Pro-Gun Protesters Tout Importance Of Responsible Gun Ownership At Rally

By Mar 12, 2018
Andy Chow

For seven years, Ohio lawmakers have been cutting down on gun regulation. But while there are 22 gun-related bills pending in the legislature right now, lawmakers have recently pumped the brakes on passing the most controversial ones. Gov. John Kasich has recently turned around on gun control measures, proposing a package of six bills he calls “reasonable”. That has gun rights supporters voicing their frustration.