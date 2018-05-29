Four Poor Peoples Campaign Protestors Peacefully Removed From Demonstration At The Ohio Statehouse

Advocates for low-income Ohioans continue what they are calling the “Poor People’s Protest.” And this latest one at the Statehouse culminated with some activists being removed from the premises without a struggle.

The Poor People’s protest is a 40-day long period of civil disobedience modeled after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign to make people aware of issues important to low income Ohioans. Protestors sat inside the Statehouse, singing, praying and talking. When the building closed and they were asked to leave, four wouldn’t. So the Ohio Highway Patrol, which oversees Statehouse security, took down the names and contact information for the four. Then officers, in pairs, walked on both sides of the protestors, peacefully escorting them outside.