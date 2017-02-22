The Future Of Medicaid Expansion In Ohio

Gov. John Kasich heads to Washington D.C. later this week to meet with President Trump. And one of the things they are likely to talk about is what will become of the Medicaid expansion part of the Affordable Care Act.

Office of Health Transformation Director Greg Moody says Kasich wants Trump to make sure states like Ohio that have expanded Medicaid, will get the federal money to continue that expansion. But Moody admits there are no guarantees at this point.

“So far, everything we have seen is an abrupt stop of the enhanced match, which for Ohio would mean coming up with $1.5 billion dollars.”

Kasich has said if federal support falls low enough to make Medicaid expansion a net loss to Ohio, the state would opt out of it. Moody told the Columbus Metropolitan Club that Kasich has been working with governors in other Medicaid expansion states to come up with workable solutions if federal funding changes.