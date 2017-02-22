The Future Of Medicaid Expansion In Ohio

By 39 minutes ago
  • Ohio Health Transformation Director Greg Moody
    Ohio Health Transformation Director Greg Moody
    Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich heads to Washington D.C. later this week to meet with President Trump. And one of the things they are likely to talk about is what will become of the Medicaid expansion part of the Affordable Care Act. 

Office of Health Transformation Director Greg Moody says Kasich wants Trump to make sure states like Ohio that have expanded Medicaid, will get the federal money to continue that expansion. But Moody admits there are no guarantees at this point.

“So far, everything we have seen is an abrupt stop of the enhanced match, which for Ohio would mean coming up with $1.5 billion dollars.”

Kasich has said if federal support falls low enough to make Medicaid expansion a net loss to Ohio, the state would opt out of it. Moody told the Columbus Metropolitan Club that Kasich has been working with governors in other Medicaid expansion states to come up with workable solutions if federal funding changes. 

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
ACA
Obamacare

Related Content

Bipartisan Support For Medicaid Expansion

By Jan 13, 2017
Jo Ingles

As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio. 

Gov. Kasich Credits Medicaid Expansion For Helping Ohio Fight Drug Abuse Problem

By Jan 4, 2017
Jo Ingles

As Republicans in Congress debate the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, Gov. John Kasich is crediting part of that law for helping fight the war on opiates in Ohio. 

Federal Government Rejects Waiver To Allow Controversial Changes For Some Ohio Medicaid Recipients

By Sep 9, 2016
medicaid.ohio.gov

The federal government has rejected a plan proposed by state lawmakers to require about a million Ohio Medicaid recipients to pay premiums for their coverage.