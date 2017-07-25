Gibbons Releases Campaign Ad In U.S. Senate Bid

  • Mike Gibbons, Republican U.S. Senate candidate
A Republican challenging a top state leader for the U.S. Senate nomination is throwing his first big swing with a six-figure ad buy. 

In a new ad, Mike Gibbons never mentions Josh Mandel’s name.

“We sent them to Washington to repeal Obamacare and cut taxes, that’s what they promised us.”

Instead the Cleveland-area business man, who’s challenging Treasurer Mandel in May’s Republican primary, takes aim at Washington insiders.

“But now the career politicians have gone on vacation, do you take the month of August off?”

The tone of the ad is similar to the rhetoric Mandel is also using in his campaign.

Gibbons faces an uphill battle. Mandel has been endorsed by high-profile Republicans such as Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Rob Portman, not to mention the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County, Gibbon’s home county.

There’s no word on exactly how much Gibbons is spending on these ads, which will play on cable and digital platforms.

