Gibbons Turns Up Heat In U.S. Senate Bid

By 6 minutes ago
  • Mike Gibbons, Republican U.S. Senate candidate
    Mike Gibbons, Republican U.S. Senate candidate
    Gibbons for Ohio

A contender for U.S. Senate is raising the stakes by hiring some big players in statewide and national politics.

Republican investment banker Mike Gibbons hired the digital team that helped Donald Trump’s presidential run. And he hired Chris Schrimpf, a former spokesperson for the White House campaign of John Kasich, a Trump critic. Schrimpf says this shows Gibbons is serious.

“He’s focused on the people not what his next political career is. This is his first run for office and he’s doing it because he has a desire to serve and he's the most qualified person to do it.”

Schrimpf says Gibbons can stack up against Josh Mandel in the Republican primary and Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in the general because of his status as an outsider and his business experience.

Gibbons collected $700,000 in a few weeks of fundraising. Mandel has about $3.3 million in his war chest.

Tags: 
Mike Gibbons
Josh Mandel
Sherrod Brown
2018 U.S. Senate Race

Related Content

Gibbons Releases Campaign Ad In U.S. Senate Bid

By Jul 25, 2017
YouTube

A Republican challenging a top state leader for the U.S. Senate nomination is throwing his first big swing with a six-figure ad buy. 

Mandel Signs Pledge To Support Congressional Term Limits, If Elected

By May 8, 2017
Andy Chow

Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel is taking another swing at running for U.S. Senate and he’s rehashing a promise he made the last time he ran against Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. 

Provision In House Budget Would Ban Ad Spending Like Treasurer Did On PSA Campaign Last Year

By Apr 28, 2017
YouTube

There’s a provision in the House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that seems to have been inspired by a public service ad campaign last year. It featured Ohio State’s football coach and the state officeholder who’s announced he wants to try again to unseat Democratic US Sen. Sherrod Brown next year.