Good News For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

By 10 seconds ago

There was bad news for some of those challenging the process behind the state’s medical marijuana program, but that’s good news for its future. 

Ohio’s medical marijuana process can continue but hearings on complaints by applicants who were not awarded one of 24 growing licenses must be conducted by the state quickly. That’s the ruling from two Franklin County courts in recent days. The challenge for these rulings came from companies that were denied licenses and sued, asking to stop the licensing process. Those companies claimed the scoring of the applications was incorrect and questioned the integrity of some employees. The state admitted a departmental error and awarded a 25th growing license last week, which pleased other rejected applicants. Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be ‘fully operational” by September 8th but the Commerce Department has said that doesn’t mean every company will be running at full capacity at that point. 

Tags: 
Ohio medical marijuana program
Medical marijuana

Related Content

Bill Meant To Correct Flaws In Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Draws Mixed Reactions

By Apr 20, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on September 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing cultivators. Some fear it might delay the start of the program. 

Will Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Be 'Fully Operational' By The Sept. 8th Deadline?

By Apr 12, 2018
Jo Ingles

Officials with Ohio’s medical marijuana program say it won’t be fully in operation by September 8, two years from the date the law creating the program was signed. 

Advocates Push For Medical Marijuana Program To Be Ready This Fall, In Spite Of Problems

By Mar 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

Advocates are pushing for the state program that would regulate medical marijuana to be ready to go as scheduled this fall, even though there are lawsuits and concerns over how the companies that won licenses to grow medical pot were selected.

New Bill Would Allow Audit Of And Fix For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Process

By Feb 22, 2018
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers are now weighing in with a proposed fix for problems with the process being used by the state commerce department in the medical marijuana program. 

State Auditor Says It's Too Late To Pause Medical Marijuana Program To Do A Full Review Of Process

By Feb 21, 2018
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Auditor says it’s probably too late for the state Department of Commerce to pause its medical marijuana processes to fix problems with them. And he’s telling the department to now focus on defending lawsuits.