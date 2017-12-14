GOP House Speaker On Alabama Senate Race: "The Good Guy Won"

  • House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville)
    Andy Chow

The surprise win by a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama has caused interesting and even unexpected reactions all around the country. That includes the Ohio’s Republican House speaker.

Several Republicans came out against Republican candidate Roy Moore after mounting allegations of child abuse and sexual assaults. Gov. John Kasich was among them.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger was asked what he thought about Democrat Doug Jones beating Moore in Tuesday’s election.

“I think the good guy won…The morals and integrity and values won out last night and I think that’s where our party’s lacking we gotta figure out how to strengthen that.”

Rosenberger says that starts in the beginning stages when Republicans are looking for candidates to run.

The speaker asked a Republican representative to resign last month when he was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in his office.

