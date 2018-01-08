GOP Senate Candidate Says He's Serious

One of the Republicans who is running for U.S. Senate wants to show he’s serious about his bid to win the GOP’s nomination to take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall. 

Cleveland area businessman Mike Gibbons has heard the criticism that he’s not able to raise the money needed to take on Brown this fall. So he says he’ll put $5 million of his own money in his campaign coffers, now that front-runner Josh Mandel is out of the race.

At the end of the reporting period last fall, Brown had more than $8 million in the bank. State treasurer Josh Mandel, who was the front-runner in fundraising for that race then, had more than $4 million on hand. Gibbons was trailing way behind with just $638,000.

No other Republican has filed fundraising reports. But now Jim Renacci is said to be considering leaving the race for governor and joining the Senate contest. Renacci is among the 50 wealthiest members of Congress. 

