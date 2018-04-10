Gov. John Kasich Says He Doesn't Know Much About House Speaker Rosenberger's Situation

Gov. John Kasich says he doesn’t know much about the F B I’s inquiry into activities involving House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

Details of the FBI’s inquiry and whether they are carrying out an official investigation have yet to be confirmed. Kasich says he doesn’t know anything about it.

“No, I haven’t talked to him but Cliff’s a friend of mine. In fact, yesterday, as I was spending a little bit of time saying some prayers for people, I said one for him. I don’t really know all that is involved in this. But I am really, really hopeful that, by the time everything is done, in fact I don’t even know what the details are but when it’s all done that he will emerge as somebody that didn’t do anything wrong. That’s what I hope.”

Rosenberger has said he hasn’t been told he’s under investigation and had hired an attorney.