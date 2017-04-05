Gov. Kasich Doubles Down On Teacher Externship Plan

Gov. John Kasich doubled down on his plan to require teachers who are renewing their licenses to spend days shadowing business leaders, despite the fact that legislative leaders are not embracing that plan. 

In his State of the State speech, Kasich said again that requiring teachers to spend a few days working in a local business would be good for students.

“I want to make sure that our teachers, when they go for their relicense, that they spend a few days working in a business, learning about the workforce needs of the community. I don't want them to go in the military. I just want them to spend a few days at the bank, at the insurance company, at the doctor's office learning about the workforce.”

But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof, who have already said they are not in favor, jokingly reiterated their opposition.

(Rosenberger) “I’ve been very clear where I stand with it so….

(Obhof) “I’ve been pretty clear about where I am too.”

(Rosenberger) “I know.” (both chuckle)

Without approval from lawmakers, Kasich’s teacher externship plan is dead.

Gov. John Kasich
2017 State of the State
teacher externship plan

