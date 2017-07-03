Gov. Kasich Says Medicaid Freeze Veto Was The Right Thing To Do

By Jul 3, 2017
  • Gov. Kasich signing budget
    Gov. Kasich signing budget
    Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich used his pen to veto 47 items in the new state budget. Among those vetoes was a plan to freeze expansion of Medicaid in 2018. 

Kasich says that veto was the right thing to do when you consider the math.

“We have 700,000 Ohioans who have been able to benefit from the expansion. It’s been able to bring into our state nearly $300 million just in Medicaid expansion alone.”

Kasich says the veto means the maximum amount of money will be available for treatment for drug addicted and mentally ill Ohioans. The legislature is considering overriding this veto and others in session dates set for later this week and next.

Tags: 
FY18-19 Budget
vetoes

Related Content

Waiting For Budget To Be Signed And Vetoes To Be Announced Almost Always Goes Down To The Wire

By Jun 29, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

It may seem like the budget is coming down to the wire. But waiting till the last minute to get the budget in place is pretty typical.

Local Government Group Criticizes Latest Budget Proposal

By Jun 14, 2017
Karen Kasler

Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a domino effect for cities and towns around the state.