Gov. Kasich Says Medicaid Freeze Veto Was The Right Thing To Do

Gov. John Kasich used his pen to veto 47 items in the new state budget. Among those vetoes was a plan to freeze expansion of Medicaid in 2018.

Kasich says that veto was the right thing to do when you consider the math.

“We have 700,000 Ohioans who have been able to benefit from the expansion. It’s been able to bring into our state nearly $300 million just in Medicaid expansion alone.”

Kasich says the veto means the maximum amount of money will be available for treatment for drug addicted and mentally ill Ohioans. The legislature is considering overriding this veto and others in session dates set for later this week and next.