Gov. Kasich Vetoes Energy Standards Bill, Is Blasted By Chief Backer

By Dec 27, 2016

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that rolls back state requirements on electric utilities and clean energy. 

Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of the bill, which the governor says would undermine progress made by clean energy generation options. Kasich said in a statement that the bill would make it harder to attract high-tech firms and would hurt homeowners and businesses. Republican Sen. Bill Seitz, a backer of the bill, said this bill is what Ohioans who voted for Donald Trump want, and that Kasich is trying to - quote - "appease his coastal elite friends". And Seitz said the strengthened veto-proof GOP majorities in the legislature will work to totally repeal the mandates in the coming session. 

Related Content

2016 Year In Review - Energy Issues

By Dec 28, 2016
Dan Konik/Jo Ingles

Ohio has a big coal industry, but also has a lot of land for wind energy development. And state officials seems to be floating in the middle as far as energy policy goes. The energy issue pulled the state in two different directions.

A Kasich Veto This Year Might Not Sit Well With More Powerful Legislature Next Year

By Nov 22, 2016
Andy Chow

The House and Senate are working on bills that could essentially continue a freeze on the state’s renewable energy requirements, something Gov. John Kasich says he’s against. But there are lawmakers who say soon, the threat of the governor's veto will not be as powerful as it used to be. 

What Faber Thinks About The Possibility Of A Kasich Veto

By Dec 12, 2016
Andy Chow

State lawmakers are back home after a long week of passing dozens of bills out of the House and Senate. The chambers are now waiting for the governor’s next move and any possible vetoes.

Ohio Lawmakers Continue On Path Away From Green Energy Standards

By Dec 9, 2016
Andy Chow

The future of green energy development and use in Ohio is murky after lawmakers decided to continue a freeze on renewable energy standards utilities would be required to follow. 