The Governor And The Vice President

By 14 seconds ago
  • Governor John Kasich
    Governor John Kasich
    Statehouse News Bureau

The newest version of the U.S. Senate’s plan to reform the Affordable Care Act is out, and it’s creating a rift between the Vice President and Gov. John Kasich. And the state’s Republican Senator may be caught in the middle.

Kasich says the cuts to Medicaid in the Senate bill are too deep and, at the same time, he says it fails to give states the ability to innovate in order to cope with those reductions. He called it “unacceptable”, which drew a reaction from Vice President Mike Pence. Pence told the National Governors Association on Friday that Ohio has 60,000 disabled people on waiting lists. Kasich’s spokesman blasted that on Twitter as “fake news”, saying those people are actually waiting for Medicaid waivers. This potentially puts Republican Sen. Rob Portman in a tough spot. He’s said he’d undecided on the bill. And this spat comes at an interesting time – Pence is headlining the Ohio Republican Party’s annual state dinner on Saturday.

Tags: 
Gov John Kasich
Vice President Mike Pence
Affordable Health Care Act
Health care reform

Related Content

700 New Jobs Coming To Columbus

By Jun 9, 2017
Dublin, Ohio
Jo Ingles

Ohio will be getting 700 new jobs. UnitedHealth Group will be adding those jobs at a new facility just north of Columbus.

The Proposed Fix For Projected Revenue Shortfall

By Apr 13, 2017
Karen Kasler

The Republican leaders of Ohio’s House and Senate and Republican Gov. John Kasich have come up with a way to deal with the $615-million-dollar revenue shortfall that’s expected by the end of this fiscal year. 

Ceremonial Signing For Autism Bill

By Apr 12, 2017
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich held a ceremonial bill signing yesterday to celebrate a new law requiring coverage for medically necessary treatments for autistic children. 