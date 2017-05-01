Governor Kasich Delays Nine Executions

Gov. John Kasich has pushed back execution dates for nine Ohio death row inmates. 

Earlier this month, three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals put Ohio's executions on hold over questions of whether the drug cocktail the state wants to use is unconstitutional. And the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio issued a stay for the first three executions planned for this spring and summer. Now that the full Sixth Circuit has agreed to hear the case, it was very unlikely that next week's scheduled execution of Akron area killer Ronald Phillips would happen. So the governor has revised the execution schedule for nine inmates. Phillips has been moved from next week to July 26th. The other eight have now been rescheduled for as early as September of this year to as late as September of 2019.

