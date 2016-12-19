Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage Hikes

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks.

Among the 17 bills Kasich signed is the so-called “Petland Bill”, overriding local laws restricting where pet stores could get the animals they sell. The bill also includes a provision banning local communities from raising the minimum wage. Kasich also signed the bill lifting the ban on concealed weapons in daycares, college campuses and other places. Those entities will now be able to decide if they want to allow conceal carry permit holders to bring in their guns. But there’s been no word on two major bills.  Kasich has not taken action on the measure extending the freeze on the state’s renewable energy requirements for electric utilities till 2020. And he also didn’t sign the legislation that would require state lawmakers to review cabinet-level agencies periodically or they could disappear.

lame duck 2016
Petland
minimum wage
concealed carry law
green energy

