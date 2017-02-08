Governor Weighs In On Sanctuary Cities Debate: "The President Is Right On This"

By 26 minutes ago
  • Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Ohio Newspaper Association.
    Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Ohio Newspaper Association.
    Karen Kasler

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are working up dueling bills on sanctuary cities – communities that say they’ll shield undocumented immigrants from prosecution based on their illegal status. When asked about that at a speech before newspaper executives and editors, Gov. John Kasich was firm on where he stands.

“I think the president is right on this and I think this is a bad, bad thing. When people break the law, they need to be held accountable for something like coming in here illegally or – no, I don’t believe in sanctuary cities.”

Cincinnati and Columbus recently passed sanctuary cities-type legislation – Oberlin, Lorain and Dayton also have similar resolutions or laws. A Republican-sponsored bill would ban sanctuary cities and punish city officials. A Democratic-backed bill would specifically permit cities to pass such legislation.

Tags: 
sanctuary cities

Related Content

Statehouse Democrats Propose Sanctuary City Legislation Of Their Own

By Feb 7, 2017
Jo Ingles

One day after a plan proposed by a Republican to would crack down on sanctuary cities was unveiled, statehouse Democrats came out with a plan of their own. 

Bill Seeks To Ban Cities From Adopting "Sanctuary City" Policies

By Feb 6, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. One statewide official wants to stop those cities in their tracks.

Heated Debate Over Sanctuary Cities

By Feb 7, 2017
Jo Ingles

The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Republicans and Democrats at the Statehouse backing competing bills. And there are the signs the fight will be nasty. 