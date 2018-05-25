Governor's Executive Order To Help Ohioans With Disabilities

By 10 seconds ago
  • Columbus
    Patty Ruble
    Ohiochannel.org

Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will emphasize the use of technology to assist disabled Ohioans when the state evaluates their needs. 

There’s a lot of technology on the market these days that can help disabled Ohioans. Little robots help teach autistic kids to read social cues. Call buttons, monitors and speakers can turn on lights and alert caregivers. And smart wheelchairs with safety sensors can keep people such as Columbus resident Patti Ruble safe.

“This has given me freedom, independence. I can keep on doing my thing with my life," Ruble said.

Kasich says his order means more Ohioans can get this technology through the state’s Department of Developmental Disabilities. He says it will make life easier for disabled Ohioans and their caregivers.

Tags: 
executive order
Ohioans with disabilities
Department of Developmental Disabilities
Patty Ruble
technology

Related Content

Kasich Signs Executive Order Creating Office To Help Immigrants Find Work, Benefits In Ohio

By May 15, 2018
Karen Kasler

Saying he’s frustrated with federal inaction on immigration, Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that he says will assist legal immigrants in getting work, finding help and integrating into Ohio.

Kasich Signs Order To Encourage More Driverless Vehicle Testing Throughout Ohio

By May 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order opening up any public road around the state for testing for driverless vehicles.

State Creates Hotline For Oil/Gas Emergencies

By Aug 9, 2016

Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. 