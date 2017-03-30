Governor's Plan To Fight Opioid Abuse

By 31 seconds ago
  • Gov. Kasich announces opioid plan
    Gov. Kasich announces opioid plan
    Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich is implementing rule changes for the way medical professionals can prescribe opioids. This plan comes just one day after majority Republicans in the House announced a bill that would accomplish many of the same goals. 

Kasich’s plan would enact rule changes to limit opioid prescriptions to a 7-day supply for an adult and a 5-day supply for children. He’s adamant these changes are going into effect soon and don’t need legislative approval.

“This is not even a question of proposal. This is it, this is done. It will be enacted and it will be carried out so there’s no proposal here.”

Some G-O-P lawmakers have proposed a bill that also puts limits on doctors writing prescriptions for painkillers. But unlike that bill, Kasich’s plan allows doctors to continue to prescribe opioids beyond just a few days in cases of cancer, palliative or hospice care. And Kasich’s plan has the support of the state’s leading medical organizations. 

Tags: 
Gov Kasich
opioids
prescription drugs
prescribing limits

Related Content

New Bill Would Limit Prescriptions Of Opioids

By 23 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they think will reduce opioid overdose deaths by setting prescribing guidelines for doctors and dentists. 

After Heated Debate, Senate Approves Bill Increasing Prison Time For Fentanyl

By 14 hours ago
Daniel Konik

The Senate has upped the penalties for possessing fentanyl, the deadly and powerful synthetic painkiller that’s been turning up in heroin in Ohio. But the debate on what may seem like a simple way to fight the fentanyl problem got complex and heated.

New Pilot Program To Help Families Of Some Opioid Abusers

By Mar 22, 2017
Jo Ingles

With thousands of kids ending up in foster care because of the opioid crisis, the state is trying a new pilot program to help children of addicted parents. 

Medical Marijuana Enterpreneur Says It Could Play A Part In Fighting Opioid Addiction

By Mar 20, 2017
Karen Kasler

One of the three people who plans to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s biggest problems – opioid abuse.