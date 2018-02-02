Green Party Candidate For Governor Files Paperwork To Get On Ballot

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is running in the gubernatorial race. Democratic former State Representative Connie Pillich is also running for Governor. But there’s a third woman who has filed to run for that office too.

Columbus attorney Constance Gudell Newton is running for Governor as the Green party candidate.

“We are running to protect the environment in Ohio, to bring universal health care to Ohioans and to represent the people.”

Gudell Newton says she won’t be beholden to corporations. Her running mate is Brett Joseph of Northeast Ohio. He says he’s a social activist and wants to empower people in local communities who currently don’t have a voice in politics.