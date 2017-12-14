Ground Is Broken For A New Medical Marijuana Growing Facility In Southwest Ohio

One of the companies recently awarded one of 12 large growing licenses from the state’s medical marijuana regulators has broken ground in Yellow Springs. The planned 50,000 foot greenhouse is set to be in operation by June. 

Cresco Labs has ties to Republican state leaders, and some companies denied licenses say favoritism and politics played a key role in that. But Charles Bachtell with Cresco has nothing but praise for the agency that oversees the process.

“The Ohio Medical Marijuana program is arguably one of the most balanced and best structured programs that this industry has seen.”

Some state leaders are calling for an investigation into how a convicted drug dealer was hired by the Ohio Department of Commerce to score applications in the license awarding process. 

