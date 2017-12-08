Group Proposes Shifting Burden Away From Standardized Tests In State Report Cards

The state is approaching a new era in school report cards as districts will receive an overall letter grade next year. A research group wants Ohio to change their formula before those new grades come out.

The state report card includes 15 different categories of measurement.

The Fordham Institute, a pro charter school group which advocates for best education practices, says the state should cut that down to 6 indices

And Fordham's Aaron Churchill says the state should focus more on student growth, shifting some pressure off of standardized tests.

“Growth is especially important when you’re looking at students who’re already behind but we want to see them grow and we think the schools deserve credit for that.” 

Lawmakers have said in the past that they’re open to the idea of making some changes.

