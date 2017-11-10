Gubernatorial Candidate Wants To Borrow A Billion Bucks To Fight Opioid Crisis In Ohio

By 11 seconds ago
  • 2018 Republican Gubernatorial candidate
    Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year, is pushing a plan to deal with opioids that some consider unusual, especially given her opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Mary Taylor fought against expanding Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act. Her boss, Gov. John Kasich, went around her and the legislature to put the plan in place anyway. And he says it's helped with the opioid crisis. Taylor now says as governor, she would propose a 10-year bond issue of up to $1 billion for new treatment facilities and medical research. And she says it also could help patients who don’t have health insurance.  Voters would have to approve the issue. And Taylor, whose two sons who have battled opioid abuse, also says she'd end Medicaid expansion.  Taylor faces Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and former congressman Jim Renacci in the May primary for Governor.

Tags: 
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
opioids
Affordable Health Care Act
2018 Gubernatorial race

Related Content

Attorney General Says He Wants Drug Makers He's Suing To "Come To The Table" - And Bring Money

By Oct 30, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s attorney general says the state needs to be doing more to fight the opioid crisis, which last year killed an average of 11 Ohioans a day. The AG says he’s putting pressure on the drug companies the state is already suing.

Latest in Ohio's Opioid Crisis - The State Is Suing Some Drug Manufacturers

By May 31, 2017
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make opioids, saying they have contributed to the overdose crisis here. Ohio leads the nation in the number of opioid deaths, with more than 4000 in 2016.  

Gov. Kasich Says State Is Looking At Claims In Trying To Decide Whether To Sue Drug Distributors

By Oct 19, 2017
Daniel Konik

A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on Sunday suggested central Ohio based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded Congress to weaken the Drug Enforcement Agency’s authority. Gov. John Kasich talked about that today in an exclusive interview.

Report Shows Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 30, 2017
Andy Chow

More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being utilized in the opioid crisis.

After Heated Debate, Senate Approves Bill Increasing Prison Time For Fentanyl

By Mar 30, 2017
Dan Konik

The Senate has upped the penalties for possessing fentanyl, the deadly and powerful synthetic painkiller that’s been turning up in heroin in Ohio. But the debate on what may seem like a simple way to fight the fentanyl problem got complex and heated.