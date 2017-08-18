Gubernatorial Contender Rolls Out More Endorsements

The Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination are starting to churn out more endorsements before next month’s first primary debate.

With four contenders in the race, the Democratic candidates for governor are laying out who’s supporting their campaigns.

Former state Representative Connie Pillich and current state Senator Joe Schiavoni both have a handful of labor groups and plan to unveil more endorsements soon.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is rolling out a list of local government officials who’re backing her as governor. That includes fellow mayors Luke Feeney of Chillicothe and John Cranley of Cincinnati.

“The stuff that’s effecting your life every day you call a local leader on and also they really do the work of setting a vision for their communities and partnership with them.”

Former Congresswoman Betty Sutton is touting the endorsement of 20 unions, the most of any Democratic candidate so far.

Her campaign also plans to roll out what they call a growing list of endorsements from elected officials.