Gun Groups Take Cities To Court Over Bump Stock Bans

A pro-gun group is taking two Ohio cities (Columbus, Cincinnati) to court over their new laws that tighten firearm regulation. The dispute revolves around a ban on bump stocks.

Columbus and Cincinnati banned bump stocks in the wake of last year’s mass shooting in Vegas.

Derek DeBrosse with Ohioans for Concealed Carry says those cities are out of line, citing code that says the state that must set the law on guns.

“Where we have a patchwork of laws so if Cleveland had a ban on AR-15 style firearms and Columbus didn’t, I live in Columbus where I have one and visit my family with that firearm in Cleveland, all of the sudden I’m committing a crime unknowingly,” says DeBrosse.

A bump stock is an attachment that essentially turns a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic weapon.

Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld stands by the ban arguing that, since a bump stock is an accessory and not a firearm, it avoids breaking state law.