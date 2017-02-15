Health Plans Group Says Managed Care Is Saving Ohio Medicaid Billions

By 43 minutes ago
  • Miranda Motter is the CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans.
    Miranda Motter is the CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans.
    Karen Kasler

A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers operating in Ohio says managed care is saving Medicaid a lot of money.

Miranda Motter is the CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans. She says the report looked at costs from 2013 to 2015, and compared managed care costs versus what would have been paid out under traditional fee-for-service plans. “When you look at that two year period of time, the savings was about $2.5 to $3.2 billion in lower costs.”

And when prescription drugs were added in, Motter said Ohio saved more than 13% over the average costs racked up in other states.  And Motter says while the report looks good for her group, she says it’s backed up by data.

Tags: 
Medicaid
managed care
health plans

Related Content

Federal Government Rejects Waiver To Allow Controversial Changes For Some Ohio Medicaid Recipients

By Sep 9, 2016
medicaid.ohio.gov

The federal government has rejected a plan proposed by state lawmakers to require about a million Ohio Medicaid recipients to pay premiums for their coverage.

Think Tank Critical Of Medicaid Expansion Says "Told You So" To Possible Budget Problem

By Jul 6, 2016
OGT/The Ohio Channel

A conservative think tank that’s been opposed to Medicaid expansion is sounding off on reports that the state may face a billion dollar problem in the next budget, set to be introduced in January.

Ohio Medicaid Teams Up With Local Leaders To Cut Infant Mortality Rate

By Jun 13, 2016
Twitter

The state is working with urban community leaders to pinpoint specific ways of cutting down on the infant mortality rate. 