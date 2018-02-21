Heavey Fails To Reach Number Of Signatures Needed To Qualify For Ballot, says Secretary of State

The list of candidates that will appear on the May 8 primary ballot for governor is officially set. But that list does come with a surprise.



Another Democrat is out of the gubernatorial race.

Jon Heavey, a doctor from Cleveland, did not collect enough valid signatures to get on the ballot, though he had filed a financial statement giving himself a campaign loan of $1.5 million. Heavey says he’s confident his campaign did collect enough signatures and he plans to work with state official to still get on the ballot. That means people voting on the Democratic ballot have six candidates to choose from; Rich Cordray, Larry Ealy, Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill, Paul Ray, and Joe Schiavoni. The Republican ticket remains unchanged after all the signatures were counted – Mike DeWine will square off against Mary Taylor. And Constance Gadell-Newton is the sole Green Party candidate.