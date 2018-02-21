Heavey Fails To Reach Number Of Signatures Needed To Qualify For Ballot, says Secretary of State

  • Jon Heavey's campaign delivers box of signatures to Ohio Secretary of State's office before the filing deadline on February 7.
    Jon Heavey's campaign delivers box of signatures to Ohio Secretary of State's office before the filing deadline on February 7.
The list of candidates that will appear on the May 8 primary ballot for governor is officially set. But that list does come with a surprise.

Another Democrat is out of the gubernatorial race.

Jon Heavey, a doctor from Cleveland, did not collect enough valid signatures to get on the ballot, though he had filed a financial statement giving himself a campaign loan of $1.5 million. Heavey says he’s confident his campaign did collect enough signatures and he plans to work with state official to still get on the ballot. That means people voting on the Democratic ballot have six candidates to choose from; Rich Cordray, Larry Ealy, Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill, Paul Ray, and Joe Schiavoni. The Republican ticket remains unchanged after all the signatures were counted – Mike DeWine will square off against Mary Taylor. And Constance Gadell-Newton is the sole Green Party candidate.

2018 Ohio Governors race
Jon Heavey

Political Newcomer Jon Heavey Putting Big Money Into Governor's Race

By Feb 8, 2018
Heavey For Governor

Among the surprise names that came up in the filings for governor was that of Cleveland doctor Jon Heavey. He embraces the idea of being a political outsider and Heavey’s sudden campaign is bringing some big dollars to the race.

Taylor Walks Back Remark That She Won't Vote For DeWine If He Beats Her In The Primary

By Feb 15, 2018
OGT/Ohio Channel

On "The State of Ohio" this week, one of the Republican candidates for governor pulled back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he becomes the party’s nominee. 

Voters Have Big Slate Of Candidates Vying For Governor's Office

By Feb 7, 2018
Andy Chow

The slate is now set for voters to decide who they want as the next governor of Ohio. The filing deadline came down to the wire for some candidates. And it’s shaping up to be two tough primaries, and for the Democrats a crowded one too.