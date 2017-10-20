High School Graduation Numbers For Class Of 2019 Signal Continuing Dilemma

  • Ohio Department of Education
    Karen Kasler

This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a 1/3 of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the standards needed to graduate. That was for the class of 2018 and the numbers aren’t looking much better for the class of 2019.

So far only 65% of this year's high school juniors have met or are highly likely to reach graduation requirements for 2019.

To Board Member Stephanie Dodd that shows little improvement compared to last year’s juniors. She says it’s time to look for other graduation requirements. 

“I think that extends beyond a one-time-test I think it involves a bigger look at what’s happening in our schools and in our classes.”

Dodd says that might include the grade in the course itself and not just the final exam.

When the state saw these kinds of numbers for the class of 2018, they created alternative requirements such as 93% attendance and a 2.5 GPA.

Related Content

Ohio Could Be On Verge Of High School Graduation Crisis

By Nov 15, 2016
Andy Chow

A new report suggests a high school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what they need to in order to get their diploma. Education leaders and teachers believe the clock is ticking down to that potential disaster, and are begging for help.

In The Room Where It Happens: Changes To High School Graduation Requirements In The Works

By Apr 11, 2017
Andy Chow

High schools around the state are facing a crucial dilemma as about a third of students are not on track to graduate. That’s based on the new graduation standards that begin with the class of 2018. Now leaders are moving quickly to find a way to remedy the approaching crisis.

Senator Proposing Fix To '18 High School Graduation Crisis In Senate Version Of Budget

By May 22, 2017
tonefotografia/shutterstock.com

Next year’s graduating high school senior must get a good score over seven different final tests or on a college entrance exam, or earn an industry credential. As many as 47,000 high school juniors are potentially on track to fail to meet those standards. An amendment that may be attached to the budget in the Senate seeks to help those students.

State School Superintendent Happy About Proposed Graduation Crisis Fix

By Jun 2, 2017
Andy Chow

Some 47,000 of Ohio’s high school juniors are in danger of not meeting a set of tough new graduation standards for next year. And the state school superintendent says he’s pleased that the Senate version of the budget will likely include an alternative for those students.