House Budget Cuts Money For Ohio's Foodbanks

By 14 seconds ago
  • Ohio Association of Foodbanks
    Lisa Hamler Fugitt
    Statehouse News Bureau

The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says she’s disappointed in the budget passed by the House. 

Lisa Hamler Fugitt says the House did the unthinkable and cut foodbank funding by one million dollars.

“Cutting funding for Ohio’s foodbanks for the first time in two decades, taking 5.5 million pounds of food out of our network. It is a slap in the face to 3300 hunger relief organizations throughout the state who work tirelessly day in and day out to feed our needy friends and neighbors as well as our Ohio farmers who work hard to provide this food.”

Hamler Fugitt says she’s not sure why the cuts were made or who was responsible for them. She says she’ll be working to get the Senate to restore the funding. She says funding for foodbanks has been considered a non-partisan effort and has been supported by both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Tags: 
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
food banks

Related Content

Hunger Relief Group Asking For Increased Funding To Programs

By Jan 9, 2017
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich has warned state agencies and associations that this year’s budget will be tight. However, one group believes that’s exactly why Kasich needs to increase funding in one specific area.

Report Says Pre-Recession Jobs Are Being Replaced With Jobs That Aren't As Good

By Sep 20, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s economy, like the nation’s, has been improving in recent years since the economic downturn in 2008. But many of the jobs that are coming back are not like the ones that were lost during the most recent depression.

Advocates For Low Income Ohioans Urge Governor To Apply For Federal Food Assistance Waivers

By Jul 5, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Advocates for the poor in Ohio are calling on Gov. John Kasich to take action now to get more federal money for food programs.