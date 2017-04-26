House Budget Plan Includes New Requirements For Expanded Medicaid Coverage

By 6 minutes ago
  • Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus where lawmakers are looking through the new budget proposal introduced by the Ohio House.
    Ohio Statehouse in downtown Columbus where lawmakers are looking through the new budget proposal introduced by the Ohio House.
    Karen Kasler

The Ohio House is looking over a new budget proposal that has a fair share of controversial recommendations. One that’s catching the eye of many advocates is a new requirement for the 700,000 people getting Medicaid through the expansion pushed by Gov. John Kasich in 2013. 

The House version of the state budget says those who want to qualify for Medicaid under the expanded coverage would have to be 55 or older, have “intensive health care needs,” be in school, be participating in an alcohol or drug addiction treatment program, or have a job.

Steve Wagner with the Universal Health Care Action Network is adamantly opposed to these provisions and says the job requirement is especially counterintuitive.

“If they have an illness, if something happens that makes it that much more likely that they’re not going to find work.”

He adds that the language about intensive health care needs is ambiguous. On the other side is Greg Lawson with the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute. He’s all for the Medicaid expansion requirements but he thinks that ambiguous language can create loopholes.

“A situation that you can drive a whole truck through potentially. I think that’s a problem so we’d like to see things tightened up on that.”

These requirements come on top of a proposal for expanded Medicaid enrollees to pay a premium, under $20 a month, in order to partake in the program. Supporters say a premium will get enrollees used to paying for their health care coverage for when they’re no longer on Medicaid. But opponents believe the premiums add just another financial hurdle for people already struggling with their finances.

None of these changes can take effect unless the federal government approves a waiver, which supporters think is more likely to happen now under a Trump administration than in the past.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion

Related Content

State Considering Scaling Back Medicaid Expansion As Kasich Pushes For It To Continue

By Mar 31, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

700,000 Ohioans are covered under Medicaid expansion, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue Medicaid expansion in any future health care reform. But he’s also argued that states should have flexibility.  That could mean thousands of very poor people might lose Medicaid coverage.

Medicaid Expansion Enrollment Halt, Food Stamp Reforms To Get Hearings In Statehouse

By Mar 17, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio House and Senate leaders are forging ahead with their versions of the state budget while kicking off a few new initiatives in the coming week. That includes first hearings for several health and human services issues.  

Kasich: State Wouldn't Be Able To Fill Medicaid Gap If Congress Cuts Expansion

By Mar 13, 2017
Connor Perrett

Gov. John Kasich has been gaining national attention for criticizing the health care proposal coming from Congressional Republicans, especially when it comes to cutting Medicaid coverage. Kasich says there’s not much he and other state leaders could do if those cuts happen.