House Changes To Kasich's Budget Getting Good Grades From Some Education Leaders

By 3 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The House’s changes to Gov. John Kasich’s budget are going over fairly well with education leaders. That includes the $90 million in spending added to the $16.3 billion that Kasich initially proposed.

That $90 million will be spread out over more than 610 school districts, joint vocational schools and educational service centers, notes Damon Asbury with the Ohio School Boards Association. “$90 million is not a lot. I guess it’s more the sentiment? We’re pleased that the legislature did put some additional dollars in,” Asbury said.

Scott DeMauro with the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, is pleased the House pulled out Kasich’s requirement that teachers job shadow at businesses. “We are very happy that common sense prevailed,” DeMauro said.

But school leaders are cautious about proceeds from new video poker games at Ohio’s seven horseracing tracks.  They’re concerned about the stability of that funding source, though revenue at racinos has been up.

Tags: 
FY18-19 Budget

Related Content

Alcoholic Ice Cream And Other Overshadowed Budget Proposals In House Plan

By 23 hours ago
donfiore/Shutterstock

The new budget plan introduced by House Republicans strips away Gov. John Kasich’s tax reform plans, adds money to schools and to fight the opioid epidemic, and cuts spending growth. But there are a few proposals peppered into the budget that may have gone unnoticed at first glance. 

Teacher Externship Is Dead

By Apr 26, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The part of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that would have required teachers to spend time shadowing business leaders in order to renew their licenses has been scrapped. 

Fear Over Effects Of New Graduation Standards Has Officials Scrambling

By Apr 10, 2017

The Class of 2018 in Ohio’s high schools will be the first to choose their route to graduation – pass some state tests, take a college entrance exam or earn an industry credential. But new numbers show as many as one-third of those students won’t be able to get their diplomas when those new graduation standards take effect next year. That has the state’s education leaders scrambling to make changes.

Top Finance Committee Lawmakers Talk About Big Changes In House Version Of Kasich's Budget

By Apr 27, 2017
Daniel Konik/OGT

Gov. John Kasich’s $67 billion budget got ripped apart and put back together by House Republicans, who stripped out his key tax reforms and put more money into other areas. Part of the reason was because nearly a half a billion dollars had to be trimmed from it - and more cuts are likely to come later.

House Republicans Pull Kasich Tax Reforms, Put Focus On Drug Epidemic In New Budget Plan

By & Apr 25, 2017
Jo Ingles

House Republicans went back to the drawing board to roll out a new budget plan after seeing tax revenues coming up short month after month. The changes include taking out nearly all of Gov. John Kasich’s tax reform proposals and redirecting focus on the drug epidemic.