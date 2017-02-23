House Committee Okays Proposal On Tickets For Not Having Front License Plates

Ohioans would still have to have front license plates when driving, unlike drivers in Kentucky and Indiana. But a proposal in the state transportation budget would allow them to escape being cited if they’re parked.

Rep. Alicia Reece (D-Cincinnati) wanted the budget to include the elimination of the front license plate law. She says if this parking provision stays in it’s a start, but she’s also considering joining in on a bill that would make not having a front plate something drivers could be cited for only if they’re pulled over for something else. “I’m willing to have a compromise, but we gotta have some movement on this. And we need to do it, we need to take action. And that’s why my first thing before dropping a bill is to try to keep pushing in the budget if we can,” Reece said.

Reece was drawn to the issue after the shooting death of 43-year-old Sam DuBose in 2015. He’d been stopped by a University of Cincinnati police officer for not having a front plate.