House Committee Okays Proposal On Tickets For Not Having Front License Plates

By 33 minutes ago
  • Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Ohioans would still have to have front license plates when driving, unlike drivers in Kentucky and Indiana. But a proposal in the state transportation budget would allow them to escape being cited if they’re parked.

Rep. Alicia Reece (D-Cincinnati) wanted the budget to include the elimination of the front license plate law. She says if this parking provision stays in it’s a start, but she’s also considering joining in on a bill that would make not having a front plate something drivers could be cited for only if they’re pulled over for something else. “I’m willing to have a compromise, but we gotta have some movement on this. And we need to do it, we need to take action. And that’s why my first thing before dropping a bill is to try to keep pushing in the budget if we can,” Reece said.

Reece was drawn to the issue after the shooting death of 43-year-old Sam DuBose in 2015. He’d been stopped by a University of Cincinnati police officer for not having a front plate.

Tags: 
Alicia Reece
license plates
transportation budget

Related Content

Fatal Police Shooting In Cincinnati Renews Fake Gun Ban Debate

By Feb 22, 2016
Santeri Viinamäki / Wikimedia Commons

The fatal police shooting of a man in Cincinnati is adding fuel to the debate over imitation firearms. 

Ohio Lawmaker Says Recent Police Involved Shootings Show Need For Criminal Justice Reforms

By Jul 7, 2016
Ohio House of Representatives

Controversial police involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota are raising a lot of questions about the racial discrimination by law enforcement. One state lawmaker says it’s time for her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to take action.