House Considering Vote On Medicaid Expansion Freeze

    Karen Kasler

Republican leaders in the legislature are still looking at the possibility of freezing Medicaid expansion, a move the governor’s office says could result in a loss of health coverage for half a million people. 

Republican lawmakers have argued that freezing enrollment for the Medicaid expansion population is one way to prepare for the possible repeal of the federal health care law.

They put it in the state budget, a provision Gov. John Kasich vetoed.

Now Republican House Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring says they’re once again weighing a possible veto override vote.

“We’re still working with our members regarding how that might play out and it’s too early to say whether or not we have the votes.”

Supporters of Medicaid expansion say that money, which mostly comes from federal funds, goes a long way in helping Ohio provide opioid addiction treatment, among other things.

Related Content

Kasich Speaks Out Again On Obamacare Repeal, Expressing Worry Of "Long-Term Impact" On Ohio Budget

By Jun 27, 2017
Screenshot: C-SPAN

Just hours before the US Senate announced its health insurance bill would be delayed, Gov. John Kasich was speaking out about funding for Medicaid with another governor – a Democrat.

Advocates Rally To Save Medicaid Expansion Ahead Of Possible Veto Override

By Jul 5, 2017
Dan Konik

Hundreds of advocates gathered on the steps of the Statehouse to rally against a vote that would freeze Medicaid enrollment for certain people next year. This could be a last minute push as the House considers taking that up tomorrow.

House Overrides 11 Kasich Vetoes, Most Deal With Medicaid

By Jul 6, 2017
Dan Konik

Ohio’s Republican-dominated House and Senate went six years without even a serious threat of overriding a veto from Gov. John Kasich. Today the House overrode not one but 11 Kasich vetoes. 