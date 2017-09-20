House Considering Vote On Medicaid Expansion Freeze

Republican leaders in the legislature are still looking at the possibility of freezing Medicaid expansion, a move the governor’s office says could result in a loss of health coverage for half a million people.

Republican lawmakers have argued that freezing enrollment for the Medicaid expansion population is one way to prepare for the possible repeal of the federal health care law.

They put it in the state budget, a provision Gov. John Kasich vetoed.

Now Republican House Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring says they’re once again weighing a possible veto override vote.

“We’re still working with our members regarding how that might play out and it’s too early to say whether or not we have the votes.”

Supporters of Medicaid expansion say that money, which mostly comes from federal funds, goes a long way in helping Ohio provide opioid addiction treatment, among other things.