House Dem Leader Says It's Possible To Save Medicaid Expansion In Ohio

The proposal from Congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would dramatically cut funding to Medicaid, and Medicaid expansion in particular. That’s the looming issue as lawmakers try to move forward with the state budget.

A report put out by the Center for Community Solutions claims Ohio could lose as much as $2 billion a year in Medicaid expansion funding.

Gov. John Kasich, a vocal supporter of Medicaid expansion, says it wouldn’t be possible for the state to fill that gap. But Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton disagrees with Kasich.

“It might be outside the realm of what he wants to do politically in terms of not cutting income tax or raising taxes in places or doing some other type of work around lowering costs but I don’t believe that number is an impossible number.”

Medicaid in total takes up more than 47% of Kasich’s proposed state budget.