House Dem Leader Says It's Possible To Save Medicaid Expansion In Ohio

By 1 minute ago

The proposal from Congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would dramatically cut funding to Medicaid, and Medicaid expansion in particular. That’s the looming issue as lawmakers try to move forward with the state budget. 

A report put out by the Center for Community Solutions claims Ohio could lose as much as $2 billion a year in Medicaid expansion funding.

Gov. John Kasich, a vocal supporter of Medicaid expansion, says it wouldn’t be possible for the state to fill that gap. But Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton disagrees with Kasich.

“It might be outside the realm of what he wants to do politically in terms of not cutting income tax or raising taxes in places or doing some other type of work around lowering costs but I don’t believe that number is an impossible number.”

Medicaid in total takes up more than 47% of Kasich’s proposed state budget.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
FY18-19 Budget

Related Content

Kasich: State Wouldn't Be Able To Fill Medicaid Gap If Congress Cuts Expansion

By Mar 13, 2017
Connor Perrett

Gov. John Kasich has been gaining national attention for criticizing the health care proposal coming from Congressional Republicans, especially when it comes to cutting Medicaid coverage. Kasich says there’s not much he and other state leaders could do if those cuts happen.

Report Says ACA Repeal Could Cost Ohio $26 Billion In Federal Medicaid Funding

By Mar 13, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

The proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act could cost Ohio as much as $8.5 billion over the next eight years, according to a report out this morning from a statewide research group.