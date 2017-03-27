House Dems Not Backing Down After Trump Administration Threat On Sanctuary Cities, States

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threw down an ultimatum to so-called sanctuary cities and states, either work with the federal immigration enforcement or lose grant funding. But House Democrats aren’t budging.

Several cities have said they will not dedicate local law enforcement resources to carry out immigration laws for federal agencies, that includes Columbus and Cincinnati.

Democratic Representative Dan Ramos of Lorain, who’s working on a bill that would make that a statewide initiative, says President Donald Trump should worry about enforcing immigration laws on his end.

“He’s not in charge of every sheriff’s department, he’s not in charge of every police department. He’s in charge of ICE, he’s in charge of border patrol he should tell his folks to do their jobs and let us do ours.”

Homeland Security has put out a list of cities that have refused to hold an inmate who is in the country illegally. No Ohio cities have made the list.